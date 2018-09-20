Liverpool hero claims Man Utd star Pogba sees football as a joke

Graeme Souness has launched yet another attack on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba put in an influential performance for Jose Mourinho’s side on Wednesday night as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys.

However Souness, a regular critic of the France international, has once again questioned the attitude of the former Juventus man.

“If he wants to become a star, someone that can run games and someone people talk about like a proper player, he has to show consistency and leadership,” Souness is quoted as saying by the Express.

“I bet he is a really nice guy but I wonder if he treats football as a bit of a joke. I wonder if he trains properly every day, that is a stab at the dark at something that could improve.

“I don’t think he has improved since the day he arrived. I still see the same flaws in him.

“He came for €100m, you factor in United pay a premium but I don’t see much difference in him from when he turned up.”

