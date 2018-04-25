Liverpool hero insists Salah is the best in the world

Club legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that Liverpool star Mo Salah is currently the best player in the world.

Salah was in fine form again on Tuesday night as he amassed two goals and two assists to guide Jurgen Klopp’s side to a 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Egypt international scored twice in the first half before setting up Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as the Reds took a stranglehold on the tie.

Gerrard believes Salah, who now has 43 goals in all competitions this season, is better than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“He’s in the form of his life,” he said on BT Sport .

“It’s difficult to compare him to your Ronaldos and Messis because they’ve done it for so long and they’ve been consistent year in, year out. “But without a shadow of a doubt he’s the best player on the planet right now.”

