Liverpool hero offers damning top four verdict for Man Utd, Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed the two teams he believe will miss out on the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are joined by Manchester City, Chelsea and Watford currently in the top four, with Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United making up places 5-7.

Carragher thinks that Arsenal and Man Utd however are already too far behind to make up ground and crack the top four.

“It will be different now from what I said at the start of the season,” he told Sky Sports.

“But on the evidence of what we’ve seen I’d say Arsenal or Man United, from what we’ve seen in these opening six games. The others look a little bit further ahead.

“Tottenham have had a little bit of a wobble, a good result for them yesterday but it will be really tight and it always is with the top six.

“I think the top six, and it hasn’t changed for a number of years now, there’s a big gap between number six and number seven in the Premier League.

“I think whenever one of the top six are playing home or away against the rest of the Premier League, you’re always thinking ‘it’s a great chance of getting three points’.

“I think for the teams this weekend, to see United drop points to Wolves who are part of the other bracket and Chelsea with West Ham, I think the top six are so far ahead now that if just one or two of them teams on any given weekend drop points it feels like a really big thing for the rest of the other teams because a lot of the other dropped points come from each other.

“So far Liverpool winning, City winning, Tottenham and Arsenal, for Chelsea and United to drop points against two of the lesser sides it’s a really big thing.

“City showed last year, and whoever is going to win the title this year, the points total now to win the title.

“When I was playing, I didn’t win the league, but it was mid 80s to 90.

“I think you’ve got to be looking at 90-plus now.”

