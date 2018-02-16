Liverpool hero Mane lifts lid on moment he lost faith in himself

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane believes his season is back on track after a Champions League hat-trick – after reflecting on the moment earlier this season when his confidence suffered a setback.

The Senegal international has endured a roller-coaster campaign and admits his sending-off in September’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City when he was harshly punished in a one-on-one clash with goalkeeper Ederson has had a huge impact on him negatively.

Following his three-match suspension Mane sustained a hamstring injury and the Senegalese player – last season’s Player of the Year at Liverpool – looked hugely short of confidence for several weeks, even if he did pop up with spectacular goals against Burnley and in the return against City.

Asked whether his red card had affected him, the honest Liverpool man admitted: “Yeah, it was not my wish but it happened.

“It was tough on me but it is part of football and can happen.”

Asked if his confidence had been dented, Mane, with a nod of the head, continued: “[But] I never doubted how I could help the team and I never stopped working hard every day in training.

“I always tried to remain balanced, even when it was not working, because it is my job and I have to do it.

“I don’t know how to describe it but it can happen to every single player and in my mind I was relaxed that it will change.”

