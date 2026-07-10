Manchester United may need to act quickly if they are to land a third midfielder of the summer window, after a Premier League title winner urged Liverpool to strike a £85.3m agreement to bring him to Anfield, describing the player as the perfect player to bring Andoni Iraola’s fast-flowing football to life.

The Red Devils have made no secret of their desire to sign new midfielders this summer as they look to provide Michael Carrick with a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and going deep in the Champions League. And with fees agreed for Brazilian pair Ederson and Andrey Santos – both deals subject to medicals – Manchester United are effectively two-thirds through their plan to sign three new options for their engine room this summer.

Indeed, we revealed earlier this week that INEOS had now shortened their midfielder wishlist from six to three names – of which Santos was one – meaning it’s now one from two who they could look to sign next.

And as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk on June 20, United had been alerted by the ‘very realistic’ chances they had of prising Felix Nmecha away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, as revealed at the time, it’s not just United who are keen on Nmecha, with Liverpool also keen on the Germany star, who caught the eye at this summer’s World Cup finals, prior to his country’s round of 32 elimination at the hands of Paraguay.

United’s interest in Nmecha, though, stems from before the World Cup, with the Red Devils keeping an eye on his progress and encouraged by his willingness to return to the Premier League.

Now, with Liverpool also tipped to make a move to bring Nmecha – who, according to SportsBild is rated in the €90m (£85.3m, $114.5m) bracket by Borussia Dortmund – a Premier League title winner has revealed why the 12-cap Germany star would be the perfect addition to bring Iraola’s ‘heavy metal football’ to life…

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With our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing that Nmecha is receptive to a return to the Premier League, having started his career in Manchester City’s academy, former Leicester defender Robert Huth is adamant that Liverpool should make beeline for his signature.

“Felix Nmecha was one of the players that kind of stood out in the Germany team,” Huth told Empire of the Kop. “He performed well; he kept winning the ball. I think he would suit Liverpool with Iraola as manager.

“I know how he likes the fast-flowing football, the quick turnaround, winning the ball high. Nmecha’s been doing that in the World Cup, so whether they go for it or not, who knows, but he certainly’s got a good ability.”

The stats certainly back up what Huth is saying.

Ranking in the 71st percentile against his peers across Europe’s top five leagues last season, Nmecha averaged 4.49 ball recoveries and won possession in the final third an average of 0.49 times per Bundesliga game.

While not a natural No.6, his energy in the middle and ability to get the ball moving forwards quickly would be ideal for Iraola’s high-tempo, high-energy style, which carried Bournemouth all the way to a top six finish last season.

Far more physical than Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, whose own futures have been called into doubt, he looks an obvious target for the Reds.

Whether they would meet that fee, though, remains to be seen.

Liverpool have also been told that there is a deal there ‘to be done’ for a £70m-rated Premier League midfielder, with a double sale to unlock the transfer.

With regard to Jones, Inter Milan are expected to re-open talks over his signing, though they could face competition from a surprise Premier League suitor for the Toxteth terrier.

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