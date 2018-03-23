Liverpool hijack Man Utd in €40m chase for ‘Brazilian Yaya Toure’

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign a Beskitas star on loan from Benfica, according to reports from Turkey.

The 23-year-old has scored 16 times this season including four goals in the Champions League, and has been compared to Yaya Toure due to his similar playing style.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Talisca according to Turkish outlet Fanatik – and the fact that Roberto Firmino is a fellow Brazil international may help his pursuit.

This week Portuguese paper A Bola claimed United were closing in on a €40million deal, however his agent denied any contact.

“I’m not aware of any interest from Manchester United in Talisca,” he told Record via Sporting Witness. “Neither I nor the player. If there’s anything between clubs, it’s something else. But one thing is certain: I, who am the agent of the player, did not speak to anyone.

“In fact, until the end of the season, we will absolutely not do anything with any other club other than Besiktas.

“The Turkish have a buying option that needs to be respected. Until then, it makes no sense for me or the athlete to talk to anyone or hit any other scenario. If Besiktas activate the option, he will be their player,” added Leite

Talisca is on loan at the Turkish side from Benfica, and they have a clause in the deal which means they could buy him for €21million (£18.37m).

O Jogo state that Benfica have told Talisca that they want him to join Besiktas and will not entertain other offers.

