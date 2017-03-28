Liverpool hire private jet to bring star duo back from Brazil

Liverpool have hired a private jet to ensure their Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are back in time for the Merseyside derby.

The pair are currently preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in São Paulo on Tuesday night, a massive 5,919 miles away from Liverpool.

The game kicks off at 9.45pm local time – 1.45am on Wednesday BST, leaving the duo just two full days to return to England and prepare for Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off against rivals Everton.

To ensure that two of the Reds’ most creative assets are back in time, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have hired a private jet to bring the pair back to England in time to be ready for training on Thursday.

This is not the first time Liverpool have used a private jet to get their star players back quickly, as Saido Mané was hurried back from the African Cup of Nations in January via the same method.

The Anfield side have also co-operated with clubs such as Manchester City and Paris-Saint Germain to share travel costs for their Brazilian stars.

Both Coutinho and Firmino have been in great form for their national side during the international break, playing a key role in Brazil’s 4-1 thrashing of Uruguay on Thursday night.

The pair started in an attacking three alongside Neymar, after first teamer Gabriel Jesus was ruled out with a broken metatarsal during Manchester City’s win over Bournemouth last month.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho grabbed a hat-trick during the game, while Neymar also got on the scoresheet.