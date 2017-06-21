Liverpool hit Salah delay as medical is ‘put back 24 hours’

Liverpool fans hoping to welcome the arrival of record signing Mohamed Salah will have to wait another 24 hours after the Egyptian’s medical was put back until Thursday.

The Reds have agreed to pay Roma £39million for the former Chelsea star, with £35million to be paid up front – and the rest of the £4million paid in add-ons and bonuses.

Salah was expected to arrive at Melwood on Wednesday after flying into England on Tuesday night – but that has been delayed as he ‘irons out the final details’ with Roma.

The Liverpool Echo are still confident that the club-record deal will be completed by the end of the week, with the deal for Salah expected to net Chelsea a tidy bonus.

It has been reported that Salah has asked for the No. 9 shirt previously vacated by Christian Benteke.