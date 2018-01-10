Liverpool hold secret talks with target as move to former club is vetoed

Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Dani Ceballos after reports in Spain deemed it not possible to make a return to his former club Real Betis.

It was suggested earlier this week that Ceballos is desperate to leave Real Madrid this month after he struggled to make an impact since his €18million switch from Betis over the summer.

The player is tipped as one of the next big things in Spanish football but the move has failed to live up to expectations with the central midfielder consigned to just two appearances in La Liga for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

While Liverpool have been touted as a potential destination, his former club Betis had also stated their intentions to move for the player this month.

“In football it is difficult to say if something can happen or not, as anything can happen,” Los Verdiblancos president Angel Haro told Canal Sur.

“Yes I have heard a lot of rumours but right now we are focusing on planning but I cannot give out more information, but we do have certain budget limitations.

“We are trying to reinforce our most important positions and want to strengthen but in football it is not always possible for everything to work out as you want it.”

However, it has since emerged that Betis will be forbidden from making a move for Ceballos due to player registration laws in Spain.

According to reports, the 21-year-old has already been registered with the Seville-based club this season – despite sealing his switch to the Bernabeu in July.

And Marca report this is will prevent the Andalucian club making an approach for the dynamic midfielder, with La Liga rules forbidding a player to be registered twice in the same season with the same club.

Furthermore, reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool have moved ahead of their rivals by meeting with the player for talks in a Madrid hotel.

Diario Gol said his agent has been locked in talks with the Reds, though four other unnamed clubs are keen to snap him up.

It was suggested earlier in the week that Ceballos believes a move to Liverpool can reignite his career and allow him to fulfill his early potential.

Ceballos has a €500million exit clause in his Real Madrid contract, although such has been his struggle to make an impact, it’s believed Real could sell for just £25million.

