Liverpool are still hanging on to a glimmer of hope that they might be able to sign Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, but they would face competition from a Premier League rival for his signature as the date for his contract update approaches, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona are preoccupied with getting Yamal tied down to a better contract in the coming months after he proved himself as a key player for their first team. However, they are still having to be careful with their finances. It’s obvious that Yamal deserves a better salary, but until anything is signed off, other clubs would be foolish not to be keeping track of developments.

After starring for Spain at Euro 2024 last summer, Yamal has built on his progress from last season, already hitting double figures of goals for Hansi Flick’s side.

But as Barcelona prepare to offer him a new contract, Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool are ‘continuing to monitor’ his situation.

So too, per the report, are Manchester City, with both clubs clinging on to some ‘hope’ that they might be able to sign Yamal.

They’d have to convince him to abandon his priority, though, which is to stay at Barcelona. That said, his current contract is about to enter its final year, which puts a bit of pressure on his current club.

Yamal wants his salary to be more in line with the club’s key players – and Barcelona are said to be willing to meet his demands.

However, they have only reached a verbal agreement with his agent Jorge Mendes. With nothing signed yet, the terms could be reviewed.

Lamine Yamal contract latest

Barcelona’s plan is to reward Yamal with a five-year contract, which would last until 2030.

It should come into force from his 18th birthday on July 13 and the report claims Barcelona are calm of getting the situation sorted.

But Liverpool and Man City might be on alert in case they end up with a chance to pounce for Yamal, who is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the world.

He is currently paid €32,115 per week by Barcelona, which equates to £27,310 per week. For perspective, that’s about 20 times less than Barcelona’s top earner.

Liverpool’s links with Yamal may stem from the uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future. The right-winger is approaching the end of his contract and clarity over his long-term fate is still lacking.

Latest Liverpool news

Liverpool ‘enter talks’ to sign deadly new striker who’s outscoring Sesko

Liverpool ‘ready’ £51m bid for ‘out of this world’ midfielder who’s ready to move

Alexander-Arnold exit theory emerges with former Liverpool man putting blame on Slot regime