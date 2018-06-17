Liverpool hopes drift as Roma receive first offer for Alisson

Real Madrid have submitted their first bid for Liverpool target Alisson – but their offer still falls well short of Roma’s asking price for the Brazilian.

The European champions are edging ahead of Liverpool to sign the goalkeeper, with the Brazilian believed to have already agreed personal terms over a move to the Bernabeu.

New Real boss Julen Lopetegui has made the capture of Alisson his first priority after being appointed at the Bernabeu, but the LaLiga giants’ first offer of €60million (£52.5m) is still some distance below Roma’s €85million (£74.3m) asking price.

Liverpool remain interested in the Brazilian – expected to start in goal ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson when his country tackle Switzerland in their World Cup opener on Sunday evening – but are now thought to be considering other options as Real look to seal his signature.

Roma will fight hard to keep the player, but it’s believed a compromise deal of €75m (£65.7m) will prove enough to secure his signature.

The goalkeeper played a huge part in Roma’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals this season but is thought to want the move to the Bernabeu sealed with Real also considering Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as a Plan B.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are pondering moves for Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen and Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha as Jurgen Klopp considers alternatives to his long-term No 1 target.