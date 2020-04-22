Liverpool’s interest in recruiting Marcelo Brozovic this summer appears to have been dashed after reports claimed two new big-name suitors had also registered their interest.

The Reds were enjoying a dominant domestic campaign before the season was suspended, closing in on their first top-flight title success in 30 years.

But despite that, boss Jurgen Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and is looking to upgrade the one position in the Liverpool team that is sometimes up for debate.

While Jordan Henderson has been a dominant force this season and Gini Wijnaldum a consistent performer, the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho since his return to fitness have not quite had the same impact – leading Klopp to consider reinforcements.

And last week Italian outlet Libero claimed that Liverpool have been begun discussions to sign Croatia international Brozovic, who would cost in the region of €60m (£52m).

Brozovic can play any of the roles in central midfield but is best suited to the holding position and is renowned for his range of passing, similar in style to former Reds favourite Xabi Alonso in that regard and Klopp is convinced, it was claimed, that Brozovic would be a fantastic addition to his squad after his stellar season under Antonio Conte.

However, any hopes Liverpool may have had of signing the player for any amount less than the €60m exit clause that exists in his contract have been firmly dashed by Inter, who insist the midfielder will not be sold on the cheap.

Conte and Co are hoping Brozovic commits to a new deal with talks already having been held over an extention and a raising of his exit fee and, with his existing agreement still having two years left to run, are in no hurry to part company with the 27-year-old on the cheap.

Reports in Spain, however, claim Brozovic could be open to the idea of testing himself in a different league and Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday report that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have taken a firm interest in bringing the box-to-box midfielder to LaLiga.

Whether their initial interest emerges as something more concrete remains to be seen and it could be that the two Spanish giants try to engineer a potential swap, with Inter boss Conte known to be keen on Barca’s unsettled midfielder Arturo Vidal.

And should that happen, it is hard to see Brozovic turning either side down, with Liverpool seemingly unlikely to spend such lavish sums of someone who could not be guaranteed a starting berth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s prospects of signing Timo Werner have been given a significant lift with the player said to have given the Reds his word and having two firm reasons for wanting to move to Anfield.