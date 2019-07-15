Liverpool look set to miss out on in-demand Fedor Chalov due to the CSKA Moscow striker’s demand for regular football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to go one better than last season’s runners-up place in the Premier League, with owner John W Henry already stating that ending their long wait to become English champions will be their main focus this season.

However, with Daniel Sturridge having departed Anfield this summer, Klopp is keeping an eye on the market for a potential replacement; that in spit of Divock Origi committing to a new five-year deal on Merseyside just last week.

As such, reports on Sunday suggested the Reds were in the market to sign CSKA frontman Chalov, who could be available for just £20million this summer.

The striker netted 15 goals last season, as well as weighing in with seven assists, and is known to be on the radar of a number of top clubs.

However, it is the two-cap striker’s demand for regular first-team football – his first priority should he move this summer – which will likely end Liverpool’s pursuit for Chalov.

The 21-year-old is said to have stated that he won’t move to play second fiddle, and with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all established at Anfield, a move to Merseyside seems extremely unlikely.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham as well as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Sevilla are all also thought to be admirers of the two-cap Russia forward, while his goal against Arsenal in the 2017-18 Europa League quarter-finals, has seen links with the Gunners ever since.

Klopp, however, is certainly keeping an open mind over possible new arrivals this summer and said after his side’s 3-1 win over Bradford on Sunday: “We will see. What can I say?

“I said already, we have to think about everything and in the end maybe we do nothing, but we will see.

“Of course, as you can imagine, we will have a look at all the things around us.”