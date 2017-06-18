Liverpool “hoping to strike compromise” with Roma for Salah

Roma are expected to ‘compromise’ over the fee they demand for Liverpool target Mohamed Salah, a report claims.

Salah has already agreed personal terms with the Reds over a move to the Premier League, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the winger.

The Serie A side were previously holding out for £39million for Salah – a club-record fee for Liverpool, who now hope to ‘strike a compromise’ with the Italians.

The Daily Mail claim that the club will offer around £5m in add-ons as part of the deal, with the initial fee likely to reach around £35m.

Salah turned 25 this past week, and scored 19 goals and assisted 15 in 41 games last season.

Roma need to sell players by June 30 in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, which significantly strengthens Liverpool’s hand in negotiations.

Earlier in the week, Roma’s new sporting director Monchi confirmed the interest of an English club, hinting that he could be set to leave the capital.

“For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers,” he told a press conference for the presentation of new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

“As I’ve said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe.

“We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible.

“At the same time, no club exists that does not sell players.”