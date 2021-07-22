Liverpool have been told to expect a huge fan backlash if they proceed with a controversial decision regarding a current star with ‘legendary’ status.

Liverpool have been lauded for the way in which they have managed their transfer windows in the Jurgen Klopp era. Owners FSG rarely sanction the sorts of deals that break records, but when the Reds have gone big, they’ve generally worked out.

The current crop of Liverpool players put together by Klopp and transfer guru Michael Edwards appears to be reaching its natural conclusion, however.

Several major first teamers are in their late twenties or early thirties and the issue of contract renewals is surfacing.

As evidenced by Georginio Wijnaldum’s free agent exit, FSG have shown they will not hand out fresh deals for aging stars if deemed not to be in the club’s long-term interests.

That outlook recently came under the microscope once more when news broke over Jordan Henderson’s situation.

The Reds captain has two years remaining on his current deal. However, talks over extending his reported £140,000-per-week contract have thus far not yielded a breakthrough. The Daily Express even went as far as to suggest he could be moved on with Liverpool having ‘bigger priorities’.

At 31 and with injury absences becoming increasingly common, one school of thought suggests a new deal should not be offered.

Indeed, the vultures have begun to circle amid the uncertainty with Arsenal emerging as an early favourite.

Liverpool warned over discarding ‘legendary’ Henderson

Now, ex-Sunderland favourite and friend of Henderson’s father, Kevin Phillips, has warned of a huge fan backlash should Liverpool sever ties with Henderson.

“I’m really surprised by all of this,” said Phillips (via Football Insider).

“We don’t know the ins and outs of the demands. I understand from a business point of view you can’t give out huge contracts to 31-year-olds. But he has legendary status.

“I’m pretty sure Jordan is not asking for stupid money because he has so much respect for the club.

“I think it will get resolved though. They will come to an agreement because there would be a huge backlash from Liverpool supporters if he was to leave the football club. I see him staying there.

“I don’t think there is any desire from Jordan to leave. Listen, I know Jordan’s dad and I might get a text off him later saying I’m wrong but he is Liverpool through and through.

“The greatest scenario would be for him to get to 35 with Liverpool. Then return to Sunderland for a season or two in the Championship or Premier League.”

