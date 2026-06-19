Liverpool and Manchester United have been put on alert after Aurelien Tchouameni was informed there are no guarantees over his long-term future at Real Madrid, and with his exit at the Bernabeu now a strong possibility, TEAMtalk can reveal the price required to trigger a deal.

The France international has been admired by both Premier League giants for years and sources have confirmed to us that lines of communication between the player’s camp and both clubs have remained open throughout the summer.

Now, with Jose Mourinho overseeing a major rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu and looking to remodel his Real Madrid midfield, including the midfield, there is a growing belief among all parties that Tchouameni could emerge as one of the biggest names available before the transfer window closes.

Sources indicate Liverpool and Manchester United both believe there is a genuine chance the 26-year-old could leave Madrid this summer, with the pair regarded as his most likely destinations should he decide to move to England.

Tchouameni’s future looked uncertain earlier this year following his well-publicised training-ground altercation with Federico Valverde.

At the time, however, Real Madrid were adamant that the former Monaco star remained a key part of their plans and dismissed suggestions that he could be allowed to leave.

That position has since evolved. Mourinho’s arrival has ushered in a new era at the Bernabeu and Real’s squad is undergoing significant reconstruction.

The defensive unit has already been strengthened by the arrivals of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella, while Bernardo Silva has joined from Manchester City as part of the club’s midfield refresh.

But Real’s business is far from complete.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains one of their priority targets, City star Rodri is still admired internally and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is another player being closely monitored by the club’s recruitment department.

There is also talk that a fresh bid to sign Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise could also be launched – and the fees involved could not come close to world-record levels.

As a result, competition in midfield is set to intensify – and there will be sacrifices, potentially starting with Tchouameni, whom Real Madrid have now named their price for…

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TEAMtalk understands Tchouameni has now been made aware that his place in Mourinho’s plans is no longer guaranteed and that he, along with fellow French international Eduardo Camavinga, could find himself vulnerable if Madrid complete further additions.

That development has not gone unnoticed in England, and sources close to the situation have told us that both Liverpool and Manchester United have been fully briefed on the changing landscape in Madrid and are ready to react should the opportunity arise.

Liverpool’s admiration for Tchouameni is well documented.

The Reds pursued him aggressively during his Monaco days before losing out to Real Madrid in 2022 and have continued to track his progress ever since.

With concerns over the long-term futures of several midfielders and the club assessing options beyond Premier League targets Adam Wharton and Alex Scott, Tchouameni is viewed as a player capable of instantly elevating their midfield.

Manchester United, though, are equally keen.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have also monitored the Frenchman for several years and regard him as one of the elite midfielders in world football. Sources suggest United see him as a player who could transform the balance and quality of their midfield unit.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping a watching brief on developments, although Liverpool and United are currently regarded as the clubs best positioned should Madrid signal a willingness to do business.

And that willingness appears to be growing. Real remain open to reshaping their squad and understand that significant sales may be required to fund further marquee additions.

Within the club, Tchouameni is viewed as one of the most valuable assets capable of generating a substantial transfer fee while helping finance Mourinho’s ongoing rebuild.

The Frenchman has just two years remaining on his current contract and sources in Spain believe Real would seek a fee in the region of €100million (£87m, $115m) to sanction a sale.

Real Madrid believe Tchouameni’s stock is high

Madrid are conscious that demanding much more than that could risk pricing him out of the market, particularly at a time when clubs are becoming increasingly wary of inflated transfer fees.

United have already stepped away from moves for both Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson due to soaring valuations, while Liverpool have also been reluctant to be drawn into paying over the odds for domestic targets.

However, Tchouameni is viewed differently.

His pedigree, experience and proven ability at the highest level mean interested clubs believe his valuation is far easier to justify than many of the figures currently being discussed elsewhere in the market.

With Mourinho’s midfield rebuild gathering pace, Liverpool and Manchester United are watching developments closely.

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