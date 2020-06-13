Jurgen Klopp is reported to have made the signing of Wolves star Ruben Neves his No 1 priority for Liverpool this summer.

The Reds recently missed out on the signing of Timo Werner after refusing to meet his £53million exit clause. That refusal allowed Chelsea to step in for the RB Leipzig forward.

Truth be told, it would have been a tough call for Werner to get into Liverpool’s side. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino appear to unmovable; even Klopp himself suggested spending big in attack was a no-go.

However, that’s not the case when it comes to the midfield – and it’s reported that Klopp has made strengthening there his top summer aim.

While Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are the preferred starters in midfield, the man waiting in the wings, Naby Keita, has failed to deliver.

The Guinea international arrived with a big reputation in the Bundesliga after a £52.75m move from RB Leipzig.

But in truth, Keita has been a major disappointment and is way down the pecking order. Two goals and one assist from 20 outings this season illustrate his struggles.

And while injuries have curtailed his time at Liverpool, The Sun reports Klopp is starting to lose patience with the Keita.

The paper claims Klopp plans to freshen things up in the centre of the field with an opening £50million bid for Neves.

Neves has seriously impressed since moving to Molineux and been a big part of their success under Nuno Espirito Santo.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have wanted him either. They were keen on a move for while he made his name at Porto and have tracked him ever since.

The midfielder addressed speculation on his future earlier this season and was quizzed about Liverpool.

“I don’t think about that. I try to do my best, both at the club and at the national team. Whatever comes will come naturally. I focus on my work to the fullest,” Neves told Correio da Manha.

Liverpool want Traore as well as Neves

Wolves will also face a battle to retain the services of Adama Traore, according to the report. The Sun goes on to suggest that Liverpool will also enquire about winger Adama Traore when they ask about Neves.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring six times and weighing in with seven assists.

The Spanish winger is valued at around £60m, with a double deal likely to set Liverpool back around £110m.

And while that seems unlikely, the former Barcelona youngster earned high acclaim from Klopp earlier this season.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

As well as Keita, Liverpool would also have to offload a number of players to help finance the double deal. As such, a report last week claimed FSG plans to offload six fringe men to help finance a big splurge.