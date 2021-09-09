Liverpool are hunting a potential deal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman amid his uncertain contract situation, a report claims.

The 25-year-old moved to the Bundesliga giants in 2017 from Juventus. In that time, he has made 203 appearances, scoring 41 goals and assisting 50 others. Indeed, he made the most vital contribution in the 2020 Champions League final, netting the winner to lead his side to glory.

But following Leroy Sane’s arrival last summer, a report claimed that the ex-Manchester City man was at the centre of Coman’s issues with Bayern.

The Frenchman supposedly felt less ‘well-regarded’ than Sane. That is because of his lesser salary and the fact that the German – not him – took the iconic number 10 shirt from Philippe Coutinho.

With his contract running out in 2023, the report in June claimed that Coman wanted more than the €12million (£10.2million) Bayern were offering per season for an extension at the time.

There has been no further movement since then and, according to the latest from Le10 Sport, the ‘trend’ is towards the France international leaving.

Indeed, Bayern have yet to convince Coman that the German giants is the club to be at. As such, the side will prepare for his exit in the months to come.

Should the situation not change, they will want to sell up next summer to avoid the winger leaving for free.

As for where he could go, Le10 Sport claims that Coman is being ‘hunted’ by Liverpool and Manchester City.

Coman ‘dreams’ of a move to the Premier League, a division which he has yet to experience.

Reports claim that he was a Manchester United target before they moved for Jadon Sancho. In any case, Coman will have no trouble finding a new club in the English top flight, the report adds.

Liverpool have a long-established front three in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but they are in their fifth season together.

As such, Coman would prove a solid signing alongside Diogo Jota in the transition up top at Anfield.

Liverpool given Harvey Elliott warning

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp bolstered his attacking options this summer, bringing in exciting playmaker Harvey Elliott.

He has come into the first team following a loan spell at Blackburn. He has played in all three Premier League matches so far.

Indeed, at the age of 18, the future looks bright for one of England’s young talents.

However, former Liverpool man Steve McManaman has insisted that critics should not be too hard on the teenager as he gains experience.