A respected journalist has confirmed that a Real Madrid raid on Liverpool is a real possibility, while a likely decision that’s reportedly set to be made by the LaLiga giants will sting Tottenham Hotspur.

Madrid kept their hopes of a successful season alive by beating Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16, but the club, led by president Florentino Perez, already have one eye on the summer window.

While the future of interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa remains uncertain, whoever is in charge of Los Blancos over the summer will likely see at least one new centre-back arrive.

Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires at the end of this season. Therefore, he’s set to be available on a free transfer.

“Konate from Liverpool is another option ; Real Madrid is in talks with his representatives,” said Italian journalist Matteo Moreto, speaking on RadioMarca.

He also notes that Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck is a player Madrid “wants”, but the German club are “pushing him for a new contract”, which would derail their chances of signing him.

We have consistently reported that Konate is on Los Blancos’ radar, and Liverpool have recently submitted their ‘most lucrative offer yet’, in salary terms, to tie him to an extension. However, an agreement is yet to be reached, and the Reds have told Konate that they want an answer by Easter, so time is running out fast.

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Real Madrid eyeing deal with Tottenham target

Moreto also brings an update on the future of Antonio Rudiger, whose contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire at the season’s end. He is therefore another player that’s set to be available on a free.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed last month that intermediaries have made Tottenham, along with Crystal Palace, and West Ham aware that Rudiger could be open to returning to London, with the trio informed of the conditions required to complete a free‑transfer move..

Former club Chelsea were also contacted, but signing a veteran player over 30 is not something that BlueCo are embracing at this point in their project.

However, in a significant twist, it appears that Rudiger could end up staying with Madrid, despite the fact the 33-year-old has missed 21 matches due to injury so far this term.

“The Rudiger issue isn’t over; the parties are still talking. There are doubts about his knee and his fitness . Real Madrid is in discussions with his representatives. Right now, I’d say he’s going to stay.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Ancelotti’s transfer tip / Chelsea deliver big blow

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has urged his former side, Madrid, to launch a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies star has been the subject of speculation recently and despite links with Manchester United, Ancelotti believes Madrid should make Guimaraes a statement signing, it’s claimed.

Guimaraes could potentially replace Eduardo Camavinga, whose agents are sounding out potential exit routes from the Bernabeu.

In other news, Chelsea are doing all they can to retain midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid confirmed interest from Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich.

We have exclusively revealed that the Blues are pushing to tie Fernandez down to a new contract, and are willing to offer him a record-breaking salary.

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