Liverpool icon Dalglish tells Alonso three factors that’ll guarantee trophies, as major Man Utd warning issued

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has explained exactly how Xabi Alonso can make his Anfield return a success, should the Spaniard replace Jurgen Klopp as manager.

With Klopp deciding to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have decided on Alonso as their No 1 managerial target. But Liverpool will have to overcome Bayern Munich to land Alonso, as the German giants want him to replace Thomas Tuchel in Bavaria.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that positive talks have already taken place between Liverpool and Alonso’s camp. Should the 42-year-old opt to return to the club where he won the 2005 Champions League, then he will be handed a three-year contract.

As per Sky Germany, the tactician has a ‘verbal promise’ with current club Bayer Leverkusen which means he can leave for one of his former clubs – Liverpool, Bayern or Real Madrid – as long as a suitable offer comes in.

Anfield great Dalglish has now weighed in on Liverpool’s hunt for a new manager. The Scot has stated that if Alonso is to be successful, he must instil his own style, trust in the current crop of players and try and create a close bond with the fans.

Given Alonso’s fantastic time at Liverpool as a player, he has already managed the latter.

“It is very negative to say, ‘how can you follow Klopp?’ Whoever takes over from him just needs to be themselves,” Dalglish said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“They’ll already have 90 per cent of the ingredients for success at their hands so if they don’t want to come in and give it a good go then they’ll have made the wrong decision.

Liverpool ‘a great job to take on’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish

“If they believe in themselves and trust what they have at their disposal, I think it is a great job to take on. You can’t think about trying to emulate Jurgen Klopp, you have to be yourself. I don’t know where they’ll go with the new manager but they won’t get somebody like Klopp.

“The relationship he has with the fans is so important and if the next guy can build the same relationship, then he’s off to a great start. I’d like to see the new manager be somebody who knows what Liverpool is all about.”

Dalglish also urged Liverpool to consider a U-turn by hiring their new manager before bringing in a sporting director that the coach trusts. The eight-time English champion warned Liverpool not to follow in the footsteps of rivals Manchester United.

“Clubs go about the sporting director situation in different ways. Sometimes they bring them in before they bring in a manager, but that is not for me. I would do things the other way round,” he added.

“Just look at what is happening at Manchester United. They’re bringing a sporting director in now and I wonder whether they’ve actually consulted with Erik ten Hag. Is he really happy to work with him? If I was Ten Hag and they’d brought in a sporting director that I wasn’t happy with, I’d be booking my flight home.

“If the sporting director interferes too much and starts trying to do everyone else’s job as well as his own then you won’t be successful. That’s when you get internal strife.”

