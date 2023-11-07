Liverpool icon to hook up with Lionel Messi as triple Barcelona transfer reunion is greenlighted at Inter Miami

Global superstar Lionel Messi continues to have a huge say on transfer incomings at Inter Miami amid reports he has persuaded club owner David Beckham to bring in three more of his former Barcelona teammates to the club.

The MLS franchise were struggling badly when arguably the world’s greatest-ever player Messi moved to Inter Miami following the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, such was Messi’s influence that he steered the club from the bottom of the table towards Leagues Cup glory – the first trophy in Inter Miami’s short history.

Scoring 11 goals in 14 appearances, including several trademark bangers, Messi’s quality quickly shone through and, but for a series of injuries that derailed their campaign, Inter Miami also made a late run for the MLS playoffs before ultimately falling short.

As iconic a player as Messi is, he could not have achieved all he did on his own, of course. And soon after his arrival in Florida in July, he also persuaded Beckham to bring in two of his former Barcelona teammates to the DRV PNK Stadium in the form of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now it is reported that Messi is continuing to have a say on Inter Miami’s recruitment – and now hopes to be reunited with three more of his former teammates from the halcyon days at Camp Nou.

First up, it is understood that Beckham has struck a deal to bring in former Liverpool star Luis Suarez ahead of the new MLS season, with the 36-year-old poised to leave Gremio at the end of his contract.

Messi instructs Inter Miami to bring in old Barcelona trio

Despite his advancing years, Suarez – who formed one third of the world-famous ‘MSN strikeforce’ at Barcelona alongside Messi and Neymar – was still hugely prolific in the Brazilian Serie A, scoring 23 times in 48 appearances.

Now it’s expected that Suarez will rekindle his great partnership, and friendship, with Messi at Miami next season.

But according to reports, Inter Miami will not stop at Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba, with two more Barca old boys also tipped to head to Florida in the coming months.

First up, the club are pushing to sign the current Barca club captain Sergi Roberto on a free with his deal at the Nou Camp coming to an end next summer.

The 31-year-old is in his 14th season at Barca, having debuted way back in the 2010/11 season. Never really a regular, he has proved a useful utility player for the club over the years, fulfilling a number of different roles and clocking up some 461 appearances.

However, with his deal due to expire in June, Roberto will likely be granted a free transfer and is reportedly in favour of a move to South Florida.

Rakitic also tipped to join Messi at Inter Miami

According to El Gol Digital, Messi is also pushing Beckham to sign another Barca old boy in the form of Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia plys his trade back at Sevilla these days, the club he served with distinction prior to his move to Barca in 2014.

Staying for six seasons in Catalonia, he helped the club win four LaLiga titles and the Champions League, among other trophies, before heading back to Andalusia in summer 2020.

The 35-year-old, who has won 106 caps for Croatia, is also coming towards the end of his deal at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. And while Sevilla are willing to offer him a new deal, it will be on massively-reduced wages.

As a result, Rakitic too is also reportedly on Messi’s transfer wishlist with a possible move to Miami in 2024 starting to gather pace.

Having six former Barca old boys on their books in 2024 will certainly help Beckham and Inter Miami’s quest to win the MLS playoffs next season and bring more good times to the DRV PNK Stadium.

