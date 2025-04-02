Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of THREE candidates England could consider if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t succeed at the 2026 World Cup, TEAMtalk understands, while two current Premier League managers are also shortlisted.

Klopp stepped into a new role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer in January and he is committed to that role, but recent reports have suggested he could return to management sooner than expected.

It’s no surprise to see interest in the German coach, given the success he led Liverpool to during his stint at Anfield. It was claimed earlier this week that Real Madrid could consider Klopp if they part ways with Carlo Ancelotti.

However, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs clarified that Klopp isn’t in the running, with Xabi Alonso the top priority for Los Blancos.

Jacobs’ reported on Wednesday that international management is more likely for Klopp than him joining a club at this stage, and England could be a potential option, but two other BIG names are also on the Three Lions’ shortlist.

“Klopp could be interested in the England job in the future. Thomas Tuchel is only contracted until after the 2026 World Cup,” Jacobs told TEAMtalk.

“The Football Association is not planning for a change, but if it becomes necessary Klopp could be a name on the shortlist, along with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe.”

Klopp and Guardiola are on England’s shortlist – sources

Jacobs made clear that Klopp is focused on his new role with Red Bull for now, and while a return to management is possible, it’s not imminent.

If the England job becomes available in 2026 it could be something Klopp considers, but he is also attentive to the Germany situation.

“Germany could, naturally, be an option [for Klopp], and he is alert to Julian Nagelsmann’s situation,” Jacobs adds in his report.

“Naglesmann’s stint with Germany may well depend on how much success he achieves in the 2026 World Cup.”

England and Germany haven’t made a decision on Tuchel or Nagelsmann respectively. Of course, they are both hoping for a successful tournament that will earn both coaches long-term contracts. However, if either nation has a disappointing World Cup, they could be forced into a change.

England have been linked with both Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before and we can confirm that there is interest on both sides, but no formal talks have been held and nothing is advanced.

Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad is valid until 2027, so a stop-gap may have to be brought in before he is appointed if England choose to go down that route.

We have previously reported that Newcastle manager Howe would be very interested in managing England in the future, but for now, his full focus is on securing Champions League qualification for the Magpies, after guiding them to their first major trophy in 70 years this season, by winning the Carabao Cup.

Klopp, meanwhile, has signed a four-year contract with Red Bull. Reports in Germany suggest there is a break clause if the Germany job becomes available after the 2026 World Cup. Whether they have the same agreement for the England job or any other international team is unclear at this stage, so compensation may be due if the Three Lions want to appoint him.

