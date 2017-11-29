Sporting winger emerges as £53m Liverpool target amid Salah doubts

Liverpool are reported to have earmarked a possible move for Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The Egyptian has started his career at Liverpool in fantastic fashion, having scored 10 Premier League goals already – and 15 in 20 appearances for the Reds.

As such, sources close to the player have already touted him as a potential target for Real Madrid, with former Zamalek owner Mamdouh Abbas claiming his agent is already planning to move Salah on at the end of the season.

And while Liverpool are confident they can keep Salah for the long haul, Portuguese publication A Bola claims the Reds have already targeted a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Martins as a possible replacement.

The 22-year-old was also linked with a switch to Arsenal during the summer transfer window and is said to have a £53.5m release clause in his contract.

A Bola also claims the Portugal international has also been the subject of enquries from Juventus after he impressed in Champions League games against the Italian champions last month.

While the fee for Martins appears steep, that would be nothing compared to the money Liverpool could rake in for Salah, with Abbas claiming earlier this week the player – who joined the Reds for £36.9million – is now worth in and around €150million.

As translated by King Fut, Abbas revealed: “Mohamed Salah is currently an institution in Egypt and has an efficient agent working to get the best for the player.

“Salah highly respects those in charge of his finances and as his agent has discussed with me, we agree that Salah should stay at Liverpool until the end of the season.”

When questioned where Salah might play next, Abbas continued: “Most probably the upcoming destination for Salah will be La Liga.

“If he scores above 20 goals in all competitions this season, his price could rise up to €150million.”