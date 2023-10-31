Liverpool identify ideal Joe Gomez upgrade but Arsenal could scupper Jurgen Klopp transfer plan

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for highly-rated Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch, who is also believed to be a target for Arsenal.

Ajax are enduring their worst start to a season in their entire history – losing five consecutive games – and currently sit dead last of the Eredivisie.

The Dutch club are still known for their ability to produce some fine young talents, and Rensch is considered to be among the best of them.

The 20-year-old broke into the Ajax first-team in 2020, and he has gradually become one of their most important players. Rensch has made 101 senior appearances to date, scoring seven goals and making six assists.

A versatile player, the Netherlands international has the ability to play as a defensive midfielder, left-back or centre-back, but his preferred position is as right-back.

Rensch is also experienced in European football, playing 19 games so far in the Champions League and Europa League. He is under contract until 2025, and Ajax certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap this winter.

Liverpool, Arsenal interested in Rensch

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are indeed ‘keeping tabs’ on Rensch ahead of a potential offer in the January window.

Liverpool are currently assessing the transfer market for right-sided defenders who can fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system and slot into other defensive roles, so Rensch could be an ideal signing for them.

It’s stated that the defender is a ‘target for the Reds recruitment team,’ with Premier League rivals Arsenal ‘also closely monitoring him,’ so Liverpool will face competition for his signature.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed three games through injury earlier this term, with Joe Gomez coming in to replace him at right-back.

It’s thought that Klopp isn’t convinced by Gomez, and is keen to bring in more competition for him this winter.

As for Arsenal, they brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax at the start of the season for £38m. The Dutchman is a similar kind of player to Rensch, in that he can play in any position in the back four.

Timber picked up a serious knee injury before the start of the season, however, so he will be unavailable until at least February.

Therefore, it could make sense for Mikel Arteta to bring in a player of a similar profile to Timber. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal make a concrete offer for Rensch in January.

