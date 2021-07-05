Liverpool given imminent deadline to snap up 55-goal attacking target

PSV Eindhoven are looking to seal a transfer away from the club for Liverpool-linked forward Donyell Malen by July 21, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has grown significantly in stature since moving to to his Dutch employers from Arsenal’s youth ranks. Not only has he impressed on the domestic scene, but he has become a key player for the Netherlands. In fact, he stood out as a star man for Frank de Boer, despite his country’s poor Euro 2020 showing.

Malen has scored 55 goals in 116 PSV games but his international displays have increased his profile further.

Liverpool have consequently had links with his transfer, reportedly opening talks over a move.

Furthermore, PSV boss Roger Schmidt has admitted that he expects to lose the attacker.

According to De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness), Schmidt is looking to offload the player by July 21.

PSV play their Champions League qualifier against Galatasaray on that Wednesday and, as such, the manager does not want transfer distractions getting in the way of his team’s progress.

He would also want to count on players who he knows will be at the club next season.

The report from the Dutch newspaper also claims that PSV are also expecting to see Denzel Dumfries leave. The full-back, who offers versatility in defence, has had links with Everton.

However, neither Liverpool nor Everton currently look the favourites to sign their reported targets.

Amid Jadon Sancho’s impending move to Manchester United, De Telegraaf claims that Borussia Dortmund are leading the way for Malen.

Dumfries, meanwhile, is reportedly closing in on a move to Inter.

Liverpool, Malen transfer urged

Pundit Paul Robinson has thrown his support behind a move to Liverpool for 13-cap international Malen.

The former goalkeeper picked out the forward’s pace as a big reason for him to challenge the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for game time.

However, Robinson added that any high-pressing team in the Premier League would do well to sign him.