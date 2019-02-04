Liverpool in audacious €70million bid for 56-goal Serie A sensation

Napoli have rejected a bid from Premier League leaders Liverpool for one of their star forwards, according to a report from Italy.

It was claimed by Rai Sport in October that Jurgen Klopp would make a move for Italy international Lorenzo Insigne next summer.

Klopp has still not replaced Philippe Coutinho, who moved to Barcelona last January, but the latest report from Italy claims Klopp is still on the lookout for a No.10.

The Reds almost signed Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir in the summer for around £50million, but that deal fell through at the final hurdle when apparently something in his medical was flagged up.

Insigne was the man who sunk Liverpool with a last-gasp winner when Napoli defeated Klopp’s men 1-0 in the Champions League.

Now, Italian paper La Repubblica claim that Liverpool have had a €70million bid turned down for Insigne, with the offer having fallen well short of Napoli’s valuation.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis apparently wants €150million if he is to part with the 27-year-old, which is roughly equal to £132m.

Insigne has scored 11 times in all competitions this season, and has 56 goals and 55 assists in 224 Serie A appearances for the Naples-based side, as per Transfermarkt.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!