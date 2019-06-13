Liverpool’s alleged renewed interest in Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is apparently genuine – as reports in the European media have revealed more details about the Reds’ reported bid and their salary offer.

The France international was on the brink of joining the Reds last year, only for a deal to fall through at the last minute due to concerns over a knee injury flagged up by his medical.

Fekir stayed with Lyon, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists in all competitions, but the club’s president Jean-Michael Aulas recently revealed that it is likely Fekir will leave the club this summer.

During the time of Liverpool’s interest, Lyon were asking for £60m for the attacker, although that price is expected to drop due to Fekir’s contract situation.

And on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a fresh move for the France star, with Lyon-based paper Le Progres (via Foot01) claiming Liverpool ‘would not be willing to invest as much as last summer’.

These claims have since been corroborated by CANAL+ journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin, who took to Twitter on Thursday morning to write that the Reds are “very interested” in Fekir and claims that the Merseysiders’ opening offer to Lyon for the player is €30million (£26.7 million) – less than half the amount they were willing to spend on him last summer.

More from Planet Sport: Can Kyle Edmund finally deliver at Queen’s Club?

In addition, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Fekir has been offered a five-year, €4m-a-season deal by Liverpool, which equates to a relatively modest £67,000 a week.

While it remains to be seen if the reports are genuine, or indeed if Liverpool’s offer will be accepted, there does seem some mileage in claims that Klopp is willing to revisit a deal for the attacking midfielder and potential long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Several outlets have stated that Liverpool boss Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, with the Swiss international possible set to depart Anfield due to a lack of consistent game time.

If this is genuine, then it seems that the links to Fekir will come to pass. The player now has only 12 months remaining on his current contract, which would put Liverpool in a strong position for negotiations with the notoriously-difficult Aulas.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!