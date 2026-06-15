Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi is a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have “made contact” over a deal to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the Lille and Morocco star also high on Arsenal’s wanted list, while the player himself has opened up on links to the Premier League this summer.

One of the most talked-about names at the 2026 World Cup so far, Bouaddi put on an excellent display in midfield as his country held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener in New Jersey on Saturday.

In the wake of that performance, speculation over the 18-year-old’s future has gained serious column inches, and it has since been reported that Arsenal are very much keen to bring the player to north London this summer.

Indeed, sporting director Andrea Berta has already made contact with the player’s representatives to try and inch ahead of the competition over a big-money deal, promising the player an important role in Mikel Arteta’s project.

However, the Gunners are far from alone, and Romano now claims that Liverpool are also very much in the mix for his signature too as Andoni Iraola looks to make his mark at Anfield.

“There were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool,” he explained on his YouTube channel.

“So both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player.”

They are far from alone in their interest, however.

Romano confirms that PSG “absolutely love” the midfielder, adding that he expects the chase for his signature to ramp up.

“Now shining at the World Cup, one of the best talents around, in midfield.

“It’s going to be the summer of midfielders, now probably all of the clubs are going to be jumping on this opportunity. We will see what’s going to happen.”

Bouaddi only signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Lille back in December, though Romano admits that was as much to retain his value as much as anything else.

“That was a smart move, to be in control of the situation,” Romano said.

“But it’s also true that Lille are also, first of all, aware of what’s going to happen next.

“Lille know very well that top clubs will be coming for Bouaddi, because even before the World Cup some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with his agents.”

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Bouaddi well aware of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool

Back in March, we exclusively revealed that Arsenal were extremely keen on signing Bouaddi after wowing their scouts and with their interest likely to lead to a concrete offer from the Gunners ahead of the summer window.

Then, on June 5, it was reported that Arsenal had already seen an opening offer rejected by Lille for Bouaddi, who we understand will now demand a record fee for his services.

Either way, interest in his services is expected to intensify the deeper we get into the World Cup and expectations are growing that a move will be sorted for the player one way or another this summer, with Lille hoping the tournament in North America can only maximise the player’s value.

Bouaddi himself is also well aware of the growing focus around his future and gave a mature response to David Ornstein when asked about the possibility of a Premier League move.

“For the moment, I am only focused on the World Cup, and I cannot answer to this right now,” Bouaddi told The Athletic.

“Of course, I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me. But, for now, I’m only focused on the World Cup with Morocco, and we will try to give everything to do our best.”

As things stand, we understand Arsenal are the most advanced in talks over a deal for Bouaddi, though with nothing agreed, the door remains open for either Liverpool or PSG to beat them to the 18-year-old’s signature.

Bouaddi is not the only French-based talent that Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to go head to head for this summer, either.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Sunday why Bradley Barcola has asked to leave PSG this summer, and both Premier League rivals are showing strong early intent for the winger’s signature.

TEAMtalk revealed at the start of May that Barcola’s representatives had begun assessing potential options and that process has now intensified significantly.

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