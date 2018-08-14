Liverpool in CSKA Moscow talks over loan exit for talented midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Russian giants CSKA Moscow over a season-long loan deal for young midfielder Marko Grujic.

Grujic was left out of Jurgen Klopp‘s matchday squad for the Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday, with fellow midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana all on the substitutes’ bench.

Liverpool’s midfield depth, enhanced by the summer arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho, means the 22-year-old will find first-team opportunities hard to come by this season.

Indeed, a potential loan return to Cardiff failed to materialise earlier this month over a “contract issue”, according to Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.

The Reds are believed to want to tie Grujic down to a new deal before allowing him to make another temporary exit, but reports from Russia claim that the Serbia star could be bound for Moscow.

Championat suggests that the two clubs are “negotiating” a deal, which would see Grujic spend the campaign with CSKA before returning to Merseyside next summer.

They claim talks are “at an advanced stage,” with Gruujic having “expressed interest” in making the switch.

Sport 24 have also suggested some truth in these reports, with journalist Artur Petrosyan stating that the player “could go on loan” before the end of the transfer window.

Russia’s summer transfer window closes on September 6 and gives Liverpool ample time to decide Grujic’s fate.

CSKA, meanwhile, were among the clubs chasing Grujic before his £5.1 million move to Anfield in 2016.

