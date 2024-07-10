Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have sealed a fantastic Chelsea coup and will break their wage structure in doing so, while reports claim former boss Jurgen Klopp inadvertently helped the deal which the Blues are ‘furious’ about.

It’s been a quiet start to Arne Slot’s first transfer window at Liverpool. The Reds are exploring additions at centre-half, defensive midfield and on the wings. However, their first major coup is set to come in the academy.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently broke news of Liverpool being frontrunners to snap up Chelsea sensation, Rio Ngumoha.

The right-footed winger is among the most heralded prospects in Chelsea’s star-studded youth ranks and has already featured regularly at Under-18 level despite being just 15 years of age.

Ngumoha is primed to leave Chelsea’s system and per Romano, the Reds ‘are set to break [their] historical wage structure for [the] academy’ to get a deal over the line.

A follow-up from the trusted journalist on Wednesday revealed Liverpool have wrapped up the move.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Liverpool sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea academy, exclusive story confirmed and here we go!

“2008-born talent set to sign documents after agreement revealed earlier this week. Several clubs wanted Rio but he’s joining Liverpool academy.”

READ MORE: Six Liverpool issues Arne Slot needs to fix next season to turn Reds into title challengers

Chelsea ‘furious’; Klopp role revealed

Separate reports from both the Daily Mail and Liverpool Echo used the word ‘furious’ when describing Chelsea’s reaction to Liverpool’s deal.

The Blues have made it their mission to stockpile as many of world football’s brightest young talents as they can in the Todd Boehly era.

Losing Ngumoha is a bitter pill to swallow and is made even bitterer by the fact he’s joining a direct domestic rival in the form of Liverpool.

Furthermore, the Mail stated one of the reasons Ngumoha has elected to sign with Liverpool relates to their League Cup final victory over Chelsea back in February.

Liverpool were huge underdogs in the clash thanks entirely to their injury-ravaged squad.

Liverpool’s bench featured a whole host of academy graduates such as James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns.

With the scores locked at 0-0 and the match hanging in the balance, Klopp showed no hesitation when bringing on his teenage starlets who each played a part in helping Liverpool to win the contest in extra time.

Per the Mail, Klopp and Liverpool’s faith in young stars made an impression on Ngumoha who believes joining the Reds will give him a clearer and faster pathway into first-team football.

Aside from the likes of McConnell, Clark and Danns, Klopp also heavily featured right-back Conor Bradley and centre-back Jarell Quansah last season.

As such, Klopp has inadvertently helped to provide Liverpool with a parting gift that Arne Slot looks sure to benefit from when Ngumoha is ready to make a splash in the first-team a few years from now.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool rocked as Barcelona secure agreement to sign electric forward who’ll form lethal Lamine Yamal combo