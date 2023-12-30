Liverpool in for ‘outstanding’ new Brazilian target also wanted by Nott’m Forest, Fulham

Liverpool have joined Nottingham Forest and Fulham in pursuing one of Andre’s Fluminense team-mates, according to reports.

Liverpool have certainly been scouring the Brazilian market for new signings lately. Indeed, they have been heavily linked with defensive midfielder Andre in recent months.

However, the Reds then began to cool their interest after deciding other midfielders might be a better fit in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. As a result, Fulham are now poised to take Andre to Craven Cottage.

But Andre is not the only young Brazilian Liverpool have been linked with. When dropping their interest in Andre, it was suggested that they might turn their attention to Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. Although, the 18-year-old is on the verge of joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Liverpool are also admirers of Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, as they look to find a long-term replacement for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. But in a double blow for Klopp, PSG are pushing to sign Beraldo alongside Moscardo.

According to the Liverpool Echo’s live transfer blog (30/12, at 08:57), which cites reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool have quickly moved on from the disappointment surrounding Beraldo and are now hoping to land Fluminense captain Nino.

He is a 26-year-old centre-half who recently made his debut for Brazil, appearing for 45 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Argentina last month.

The report describes Nino’s performances this year as ‘outstanding’. His best achievement was lifting with Copa Libertadores trophy for Fluminense after they beat Boca Juniors in the final.

Liverpool, Forest and Fulham all converge on defender

Earlier this month, it emerged that Forest are battling German side Eintracht Frankfurt for Nino’s signature. But this fresh update reveals that Liverpool and Fulham will provide Nuno Espirito Santo’s team with competition for the deal.

There is interest from further afield too, with Roma and Feyenoord also named as potential suitors.

All of those clubs have been alerted to the possibility of landing Nino in a cut-price deal. His contract will reportedly expire next year, forcing Fluminense to set his price tag at just the €7million (£6m) mark.

Shortly after Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores triumph, Nino was asked directly about the links with Forest. He replied: “I also found out about the interest on the day before [the final]. My agent already knew that my focus was on recovery, on being able to play this game 100 per cent.

“I did it, thank God. I met with them this morning, they gave me all the possible situations, nothing is certain yet, what is certain is what I’ve always said, that I have a great affection for Fluminense, I’m very happy here, and if one day I leave, I want to leave in a way that’s good for me and for Fluminense.”

