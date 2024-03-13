Liverpool in panic mode as key player is ‘offered’ to European giants; crazy double exit on the cards

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is on the radar of several top European clubs and reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move for him.

The Colombia international is one of the Reds’ most important players and has featured in all but one of their Premier League fixtures so far, scoring six goals and making four assists in the process.

Diaz has played a big role in Liverpool’s success this season. He put in a particularly impressive performance in their recent 1-1 draw with fellow title chasers Manchester City.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal ecstatic as damaging Man City double exit ramps up amid star’s ‘money’ claim

Despite this, Diaz has been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield in recent weeks. As reported by TEAMtalk, Barcelona are keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that it would take a ‘crazy’ bid for Liverpool to even consider selling the winger.

This effectively rules Barcelona out of the race for Diaz, but that’s not necessarily be the case for PSG, who have now reportedly joined the race.

Luis Diaz confirmed as a key PSG target

According to transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG are ‘very interested’ in Diaz and he is ‘on their shortlist’ for the summer window.

Diaz has reportedly been ‘offered’ to the French club’s board by their ‘executive assistant’ Antero Henrique. Although, there are still other players they are keen on.

PSG are planning for the ‘post-Mbappe era’ and the Liverpool star is seen as the ‘portrait of the attacking player they are looking for.’

He is seen as the ‘collective element’ that could end up being a perfect fit for the Parisian’s plans once Mbappe leaves this summer.

Hawkins claims that the Reds will demand a fee of at least €80m (approx. £68.4m) and it remains to be seen whether PSG will match that, although they do have the financial capability to do so.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly reluctant to allow the 27-year-old to leave, especially given that Mohamed Salah is expected to move to Saudi Arabia at the end of this season.

At Ittihad made a £150m offer for Salah last summer and they are expected to come back in for him. The Egypt international’s contract will expire in 2025, so Liverpool will likely accept a bid if they receive a similar one this summer.

Losing Diaz and Salah in the same window would leave a huge void in the Reds’ squad, but PSG are still poised to test their resolve when it comes to the Colombian.

DON’T MISS: Next Liverpool manager: Director’s secret Xabi Alonso advantage emerges as Souness demands Man Utd target replaces Klopp