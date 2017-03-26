Liverpool in pledge over Divock Origi as Klopp makes striker vow

Jurgen Klopp reportedly has no interest in cashing in on Divock Origi after the player expressed his frustration at his failure to command regular first-team football at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old Belgian has scored just four league goals this season, and was quoted earlier in the week as saying he will review his situation at Anfield over the summer due to a lack of match action.

But the Liverpool Echo reports Klopp has absolutely no intention of allowing the player to leave and believes he can help nurture the striker to become one of Europe’s best.

And with Liverpool looking short of attacking options at times this season, Klopp intends to persuade the striker that he will form a big part of his plans at Anfield going forwards.

Klopp is mindful of the fact that he’ll need a bigger squad next season with the club looking a good bet to qualify for Europe, while Daniel Sturridge is expected to leave and fellow striker Danny Ings continues to recover from his battle to overcome a serious knee injury.

But with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho all ahead of the Belgian in the pecking order, Origi has spoken about his frustration at constantly warming the bench.

“It’s a bit frustrating that I don’t play a lot,” Origi was quoted as saying by The Times. “It has been a while since I’ve been able to play a few games in a row.

“Last year, it was easier because we were still in the Europa League and competing in the two cup competitions. As a result there were more chances.

“This season is difficult to play a lot. At the end of the season I’ll make an assessment. I need to remain calm.”

Origi is currently on international duty with Belgium and will return to Melwood on 29 March – three days before the Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield.