The chances of Erling Haaland moving to Spain with Barcelona or Real Madrid have been completely dismissed – with one observer indicating that he expects the striker to join Liverpool in 2022.

The 21-year-old striker is one of the most coveted players in the world game and has a plethora of admirers. Having burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg, Haaland has scored 62 goals in 61 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. And he got his 2021/22 campaign off to a flying start, having netted twice in their 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, with an exit clause due to kick in in summer 2022, this seems like it’ll be his last season in a Dortmund shirt.

Indeed, it’s no surprise to see some of the world’s biggest clubs linked with blockbusting moves for the Norwegian.

Valued at around £150m, Haaland’s clause sees him available for a reported €75m (£64m) next summer.

He’s been predictably linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona. There’s also a number of Premier League suitors too.

However, Bayern appear unwilling to sanction any move while they still have Robert Lewandowski still going strong. Indeed, that was a stance they made perfectly clear when questioned about Haaland earlier this month.

And now former Bayern and Dortmund midfielder Michael Rummenigge has suggested Barcelona and Real Madrid could be out the running too.

Barcelona are heavily hindered by financial issues, meaning a deal even next summer looks unlikely. Real, meanwhile, appear more vested in a deal to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, whose deal in France currently has less than 10 months to run.

That would leave the route clear for Manchester United or Liverpool to pounce. And with Chelsea out the running, owing to this summer’s signing of Romelu Lukaku, Rummenigge thinks the Merseysiders will win the race.

Asked about Mbappe and Haaland being successors to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the brother of Bayern president Karl-Heinz told Sport1 about the latter’s likely next move.

“Yes. They [Haaland and Mbappe] could get there [the world’s top stars]. We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season,” Rummenigge said of Haaland, as cited by Sport Witness.

“Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

Haaland happy at Dortmund – for now

Rummenigge, though, is simply delighted to see Haaland remain at the Westfalenstadion for another season at least.

Having sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, BVB were under no pressure to cash-in on the Norway powerhouse.

And having witnessed at close hand his abilities, he’s challenged the player to improve one aspect of his play.

“Haaland is an exceptional phenomenon. There is a player like that every 30 or 40 years. I don’t know what his career plans are, but for Dortmund it’s great that he’s still wearing the black and yellow jersey this season,” he explained.

“He is an absolute goal machine, his opponents only fly away to the right and left when he starts running. I’ve never seen anything like him at that age.

“The only drawback in his size is his headers. He doesn’t score enough goals. Otherwise, Haaland is a perfect player.”

