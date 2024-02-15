Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign £128m attacker but Man City could ruin dream post-Klopp transfer

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov but face competition from Manchester City.

The talented 21-year-old broke into the Shakhtar first team in 2021 and has scored 13 goals and made 13 assists in 85 senior appearances so far.

Sudakov is considered to be one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe and a number of top clubs are chasing his signature.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the Ukraine international, while Mykhaylo Mudryk urged Chelsea to sign his compatriot.

However, according to CalcioMercato, Liverpool are currently leading the race for the Shakhtar star. The report suggests that they are the only club to have come ‘really close’ to signing him so far.

The youngster has a €150m (£128m) release clause in his contract – which is valid until 2028 – but it’s thought that Shakhtar would accept an offer in the region of €50m (£42.8m) this summer.

It seems, though, that Liverpool will have to battle bitter rivals Man City for Sudakov.

Man City ready to battle Liverpool for Sudakov

CalcioMercato claim that Man City have stormed into the race for Sudakov as Pep Guardiola aims to beat Liverpool to his signature.

Spanish champions Barcelona and Serie A duo Napoli and Juventus also have Sudakov on their radars, but they will find it difficult to match his £42.8m price tag.

A versatile player, the Shakhtar star prefers playing as a number 10 but has also been deployed in a deeper midfield role and out wide on occasion.

Sudakov is only expected to improve as he gains experience so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool and Man City chasing him.

The Reds are currently focused on securing the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp but club chiefs also have one eye on the transfer market.

Xabi Alonso is the favourite to become the next Liverpool manager and Sudakov would fit in well with his attack-focused, high-intensity playing style.

Man City have a history of developing top young players and Guardiola has brought the likes of Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis into the fold this season.

Sudakov would be another top youngster for Guardiola to have at his disposal, so it will be interesting to see if Man City end up in a bidding war with Liverpool for the Ukrainian star in the summer.

