Juventus decision leaves Liverpool in pole position to land Bundesliga ace

Liverpool have seemingly been lifted in their bid to bring Kai Havertz to Anfield, with reports claiming that Juventus are ready to cool their interest in the player.

The reigning Serie A champions were said to be ready to launch a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star this summer but may now decide against it due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, according to a report from German media outlet Sky Sport via Calciomercato.com.

The report details that the Bianconeri have been following the 20-year-old, who is contracted to Leverkusen until 2022, for some time and were ready to rival Liverpool for his signature.

However, with the Bundesliga outfit not looking to drop the player’s £81million asking price, despite the fact that the pandemic is likely to reduce the market value of all players due to the financial hit clubs are currently receiving, it would appear that Juve are backing away from the deal.

Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists, and also has Reds boss Jurgen Klopp among his biggest fans.

Liverpool may have moved to the front of the queue for the young midfielder, but they may still face competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

The Spanish giants are looking to revamp an aging midfield this summer and view Havertz as an ideal candidate for a role at the Bernabeu, but Klopp’s connections and the fact that the two are countryman could still steer the player towards Merseyside.

However, that move may not come until 2021, if the current delays to football worldwide continue.

Meanwhile, Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri is edging closer to a departure from Anfield with Sevilla emerging as leading contenders for his signature, according to reports.

Shaqiri – a two-time Champions League winner – moved to Anfield in the summer of 2018 shortly after Stoke City’s relegation from the Premier League.

While the Switzerland international has played his part in Liverpool‘s success over recent years, his key contributions – including against Manchester United and Barcelona – have come few and far between.

Instead, injuries have dominated his career under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship and the 28-year-old has been linked with his next move over the past few months.