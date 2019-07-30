Liverpool in position to smash transfer record for former Dortmund star

Liverpool are one of two clubs who are ‘well placed’ to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to a report.

The France forward has endured a frustrating time in Spain since a €120m move from Borussia Dortmund and sections of the Spanish press claim Barca will consider his sale should a suitable offer come in.

Barcelona have already agreed to pay €75m to Ajax for Frenkie De Jong, while a €120m deal for Antoine Griezmann has also been confirmed.

Furthermore, Barca are also said to be closing on a deal to bring Neymar back to the club, having sold the Brazilian to PSG for a world-record €222m back in 2017.

Before they do that, however, Barcelona will need to offload some big-hitters – and it seems former record signing Dembele could be first out the door.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to make Dembele available by claiming the forward has ‘had an ineffective pre-season’ and that Ernesto Valverde is having doubts over his future.

The Spanish outlet suggest that Liverpool could be ready to bid around £90million for Dembele but Barca are set to stick to their guns and demand €120m (£108m). This reflects the claims last month when we exclusively revealed the Spanish champions were giving serious thought to cashing in on the France star.

Interest from Bayern Munich is also alluded to as the Bundesliga giants eye alternatives to Manchester City’s Leroy Sane.

On Monday it was reported that Jurgen Klopp was considering sanctioning a bid for Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking depth, and Dembele also obviously fits the bill.

Klopp did admit last week Liverpool were still trying to be active in the transfer market this summer if the right player became available at the right price.

“We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC,” says Klopp. “It just will be a transfer window.

“We will see what we do, and if we haven’t done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

“It’s about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already.

“If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

