Liverpool in race for PSG winger, confirms club president

Liverpool are reportedly in for PSG winger Jese Rodriguez amid claims from the Las Palmas president that they may be priced out of a deal.

Las Palmas club president Miguel Angel Ramirez admits interest in the player, who is apparently available on loan in January, but accepts finances may put a halt to hopes.

They are not alone in their pursuit, with Ramirez confirming that Liverpool, AC Milan and AS Roma are all fighting for the 23-year-old.

Ramirez told Marca: “He wants to come to Las Palmas, but has a salary we cannot afford.

“There are important clubs in Europe who are willing to pay the full salary. Therefore, we are at a disadvantage and will have to wait.

“I do not know if you’re aware, Milan, Rome and Liverpool want to recruit Jesé.”

Recent reports from Spain claim that Jese could potentially take a pay cut in order to get the move he wants.

“We are working on it and do not have to hurry,” Ramirez added. “We don’t want to create false expectations. Our policy on spending is not going to change.”