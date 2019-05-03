Liverpool are battling a number of clubs for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt, according to the latest reports from Germany.

Recent reports from Bild suggested that the Reds are firmly in the race to land the winger, who manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring eight goals and registering an impressive 16 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

His €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to Klopp, who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah.

Now, German outlet Sportal.de (via TMW) provide an update on the situation surrounding Brandt, by suggesting that a four-team battle is underway for his services.

They state that Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to land the former Wolfsburg youngster, and that they are planning to make a bid soon to beat the competition.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool are the other three teams who apparently have interest.

Meanwhile, another report from Bild (via Calcio Mercato) claims that Brandt is in fact closing in on a move to Dortmund, while interest from Liverpool is mentioned, alongside Atletico Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

