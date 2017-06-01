Liverpool ‘in talks over £43m deal for Roma winger Salah’

Liverpool are reportedly in talks for Mohamed Salah in a deal that will set them back a club record £43million.

The Egypt star struggled during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, but has become a major asset at Roma, where he struck 19 goals and notched an impressive 12 assists as the club finished as runners-up in Serie A to Juventus.

Salah, 24, spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, making just 13 Premier League appearances in two seasons before being loaned back to Serie A with Fiorentina.

But his career has really taken off since his move to the Giallorossi, where the player has scored 43 goals in 109 Serie A appearances.

And Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce confirmed the Reds had opened talks to bring Salah to Anfield in order to bolster their attacking options with Champions League football back in Merseyside next season.

Long-term injuries to Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Phillipe Coutinho hampered Liverpool’s progress in the league last season, with scouts pegging Salah as the perfect addition to an already electric front line.

The Reds have also been linked with Virgil van Dijk and Alexandre Lacazette in what promises to be a hectic summer for Jurgen Klopp.

Amid suggestions the club have a £150million budget this summer, though, the club’s new chief executive Peter Moore has had his say on transfer matters.

He said: “Our focus is to buy the right players, get the right value, strengthen the squad.

“Hopefully we’ve got a long season of European football ahead of us and, as such, that squad needs to be built to be able to take that on accordingly, particularly with the style of football we play.”