Liverpool talk to Gremio over €18m summer swoop for attacker

Liverpool have opened talks with Gremio over a summer deal for long-standing Jurgen Klopp target Luan, according to reports.

Yahoo Sport claims the Reds have entered negotiations with the Brazilian side, who is understood to have an €18million release clause in his contract.

Klopp has a long-standing interest in the player and was first linked with him in the summer of 2016. And the Reds appear to have kept a watching brief on the 24-year-old, who scored eight goals in 12 games during the 2017 Copa Libertadores.

Luan has two caps for Brazil and looks unlikely to make their World Cup squad, but a move to Europe could take the player to a whole new level and Liverpool are reportedly looking to tie up an agreement now that will see the forward move to Anfield over the summer.

Luan – full name Luan Vieira – can play across the attack and has scored 55 goals in 210 appearances for Gremio.

The report has also been picked up by the Liverpool Echo, but their reporter Ian Doyle categorically denied the Reds have any interest in the player, nor the claims they have entered talks.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.