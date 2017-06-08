Liverpool in the clear as Saints ‘accept apology’ over Van Dijk

Southampton have reportedly told Liverpool they have dropped their complaint over an illegal approach for Virgil van Dijk and have accepted their apology.

The Reds issued a statement on Wednesday evening for which they apologised to Southampton and signalled the end of their interest in him. The news came a day just after Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League with a complaint of an illegal approach over the Dutchman.

But Liverpool’s recently-appointed chief executive Peter Moore appears to have smoothed relations with Southampton after a meeting with his counterparts at a meeting of the Premier League on Thursday.

And Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol claims the damaged relationship between the two clubs has been mended slightly, with Saints accepting the apology.

Understand Southampton have accepted Liverpool's apology over their attempt to sign Virgil van Dijk. Now unlikely PL will take any action — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 8, 2017

Van Dijk was Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target this summer, but it is understood the club has already moved on from the saga; the Reds have today been linked with Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Stefan de Vrij of Lazio as they attempt to sign defensive reinforcements.

Meanwhile, two reasons have been given for Liverpool’s decision to issue a public apology over their Van Dijk pursuit.