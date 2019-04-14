Liverpool in three-team battle for 39-goal Bundesliga sensation

Liverpool are in a three-way battle involving Real Madrid and Juventus for Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt, a report claims.

Brandt is enjoying a stellar season in the Bundesliga after a switch in positions, engineered by Bayer coach Peter Bosz, and has scored seven goals and grabbed 14 assists.

He won the Bundesliga player of the month award in February after a shift into a box-to-box midfielder and that form, according to numerous reports, has alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the 22-year-old earlier in the week, while last month Kicker and Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp was back in for the player.

Now, a report from Bild claims that Klopp is still firmly interested in the player, who is considering a move away from the Bundesliga this summer.

The Reds, who moved for Mo Salah after failing to seal a deal for Brandt, will likely be enticed by the player’s £21.4million release clause.

Leverkusen for their part want to give Brandt a new contract but they know they may be powerless to stop a departure, with Juve and Real Madrid also mentioned in the report as possible destinations.

Brandt has played over 200 times at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 39 goals and he has accumulated 23 appearances with the Germany senior team.

