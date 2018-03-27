Euro giants battle Liverpool over German international defender

Liverpool face a battle with Juventus and Bayern Munich for the signing of a German international, reports in Italy state.

According to the latest report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are weight up a bid for FC Koln left-back Jonas Hector.

The Bianconeri are set to lose the versatile Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer at the end of the season, possibly to Inter Milan, and are looking to bolster their rearguard.

However, GdS claim that Liverpool and Bayern are also interested in the 27-year-old and could make life difficult for Juve by submitting their own bid.

Moreover, Hector will apparently be available for just €10million should Koln fail to avoid relegation to the 2. Bundesliga due to a clause in his contract.

Last week, German sports magazine Kicker stated that Bayern had marked Hector as one of their major targets for the upcoming summer window.

However, Kicker also claimed that Klopp has not given up hope of luring Hector to Anfield after previous links with the German international.

