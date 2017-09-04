Liverpool to include Coutinho in Champions League squad

Unsettled Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been included in the club’s Champions League squad after he failed to secure a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian is due back at Anfield this week and could be included in their squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City after the Reds refused to sell the player to the La Liga giants.

Barcelona failed with three bids to sign Coutinho – the latest of which was for £114.2million – to leave the player in a disgruntled state on Merseyside.

But the time away in Brazil will hopefully have softened the player’s stance on his future and it is no surprise to see the Reds include him in their squad for the Champions League.

Although the squad has yet to be confirmed by UEFA, Sky Sports claim Coutinho has unsurprisingly included by Jurgen Klopp.

The most significant part of Coutinho being named in the squad is that, assuming he should appear for Liverpool in the group stages, he cannot play for another club in this season’s Champions League – meaning a January move away from Anfield would appear equally more unlikely.

Liverpool’s probable Champions League squad (tbc by UEFA)

Goalkeepers: Mignolet, Karius, Ward

Defenders: Clyne, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Flanagan, Masterson

Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Brannagan, Ejaria

Forwards: Firmino, Sturridge, Solanke, Ings, Salah, Mane, Wilson, Woodburn, Brewster.