Liverpool include decent sell-on clause as striker leaves in cut-price deal

Liverpool have sold Canada international striker Liam Millar to FC Basel, with the striker moving on for just £1.3m after failing to make the breakthrough.

The 21-year-old forward moved to Anfield back in 2016 after making a name for himself in Fulham’s academy. He established himself as a decent goalscorer for their youth sides and made the first-team breakthrough in a February 2020 FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury.

However, he was a long way down the pecking order and was often forced to spend loan spells away from the Reds. Those included two spells on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock.

But it was at a loan spell with League One Charlton last season where Millar served notice of his abilities, making 27 appearances.

That brought him to the attention of a number of clubs, including Blackpool, Odense and New York Red Bulls. Charlton too were also looking into the possibility of signing Millar on a permanent basis.

However, it emerged last week that Swiss outfit FC Basel were leading the chase, having opened talks with the player.

Now that deal has been completed with Millar signing a three-year deal.

The transfer has netted Liverpool a fee of £1.3m. The Reds have also included a sizeable 20% sell-on clause of any future sale.

And he will know former Liverpool youngster Pajtim Kasami at St Jakub-Park. The Swiss side also have former Norwich man Ricky van Wolfswinkel in their ranks.

The Reds have already sold goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen for £3million. Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel and Adam Lewis have all also recently departed on loan.

‘Thiago wanted Man Utd move’

Rio Ferdinand has lifted the lid on how Thiago Alcantara called him to ask him to arrange a transfer to Manchester United.

The Spain international arrived as an exciting signing from then-European champions Bayern Munich last September. Despite an exciting debut away at Chelsea, he encountered a nasty knee injury against Everton in October. That ruled him out until late December and he initially struggled after returning.

However, his career could have taken him to the Premier League far sooner than it did. Upon leaving Barcelona in 2013, Thiago tried to engineer himself a move to David Moyes’ Manchester United.

And while that was strongly speculated at the time, Ferdinand has now revealed Thiago got in touch to ask him to fix him up.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand said: “Before Thiago left Barcelona, he called me.

“So we knew about him anyway, and a few years later, Moyes was manager.

“I don’t speak to Thiago, I don’t know him, but David De Gea gave him my number,” the 42-year-old revealed.

“‘He rang me, and he said: ‘Rio, I would love to come to Man Utd. Can you speak to someone?’”

“So I spoke to the people at the club, Moyes and Woodward. I mentioned it.”

