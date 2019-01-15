Liverpool have been dealt another defensive injury blow with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold facing up to a month out.

As well as Alexander-Arnold, there are also fears that Gini Wijnaldum could join the England youngster in the treatment room as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suffers more selection issues.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee ligament injury during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 win at Brighton last weekend and while the full-back was able to play the full 90 minutes, the extent of the damage has now become apparent.

The 20-year-old will not require surgery to resolve the issue but Liverpool are unable to put an exact date on when he will be able to return.

He is, however, expected to miss games against Crystal Palace, Leicester, West Ham and potentially the visit of Bournemouth.

Klopp will be hoping that Alexander-Arnold is back for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie at home to Bayern Munich on February 19.

Wijnaldum, meanwhile, also suffered a knee injury at Brighton but has not yet been ruled out of Saturday’s Anfield clash against Palace despite being a major doubt.

The Reds are already without Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren for the weekend, although Joel Matip is again available and James Milner looks likely to fill in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back.