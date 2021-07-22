Signing a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s transfer priority this summer, a journalist has claimed.

The 30-year-old left Anfield as a free agent after the Reds refused to hand him his preferred contract terms. While any player in midfield leaving would leave a gap in the team, Wijnaldum’s exit poses a key problem. He proved an almost ever-present and a pivotal star for Klopp, who wanted him to stay.

Nevertheless, reports have linked Klopp with making additions in several areas of his team.

He has already signed centre-back Ibrahima Konate, but attacking options such as West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen are reportedly on his transfer radar.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, though, midfield remains Klopp’s overriding task.

As is the policy from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), though, the club must sell to buy. Marko Grujic has left for Porto, while Taiwo Awoniyi is moving to Union Berlin.

Pearce said: “The positive news in the past 24 hours has been that the outgoings, which has been a real hard slog for Liverpool so far, is now well and truly underway.

“That pot, which when we reported on the signing of Ibrahima Konate, we said then that further incomings were going to be heavily reliant on what kind of money could be generated from sales.

“I think, for now, that will generate excitement. The fact that pot has certainly gone past the £20million mark in terms of sales and that will keep growing.”

Pearce adds that winger Harry Wilson will leave. The 24-year-old has serious transfer interest from Fulham, who are the leading contenders for him.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will listen to centre-back Nathaniel Phillips after his standout season. Right-back Neco Williams could also leave and the Reds will not stand in the way of Xherdan Shaqiri if he wants to go.

Midfield Liverpool’s transfer priority

“Clearly, the big priority for Liverpool between now and the end of the window is bringing in another centre-midfielder,” the reporter added.

“They haven’t replaced Wijnaldum yet. Yes, they’ve got an exciting talent coming through in Curtis Jones, but I think clearly that centre-midfielder position is the one that everyone’s got their eyes on at the moment.

“Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings then we’ll see Liverpool active in the market once again.”

As for who Klopp could add to his side, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Lille’s Renato Sanches are reported targets.