Liverpool interest may be revived as Prem pair consider €88m forward

Two Premier League clubs are interested in activating the €88m release clause in Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams’ contract, according to a report.

According to ESPN FC, Atletico Madrid have enquired about the possibility of signing Williams as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, but have been rebuffed by learning that they must pay the full £77m asking price.

The report also reveals that there was an offer from a Premier League side for Williams in January, and a pair of English clubs are now interested ahead of the summer. One of those could well be Liverpool, who have been linked with the 24-year-old for a long time and are in need of versatile attackers.

Williams, who can play either on the wing or as a centre-forward, is coming off the back of his most prolific season yet, in which he netted 15 goals in all competitions for his hometown club as they finished 8th in La Liga and reached the Copa Del Rey Round of 16.

If Williams’ clause is activated, then Athletic would not be able to stand in his way, although it is understood that the player is yet to make a decision over his future. He remains under contract at the Basque club until 2025.

