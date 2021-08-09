Liverpool interest in Ligue 1 ace reaffirmed after price reveal that will tempt

Liverpool have been told what it will take to land a recent title-winner who has again been linked with filling a void at Anfield, per a report.

With Premier League rivals Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea all conducting big business, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for feeling left out. Ibrahima Konate arrived early on for a fee of £36m. However, Reds headlines since then have mainly revolved around who has departed.

Georginio Wijnaldum left for PSG as a free agent. Futhermore, squad players Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi. Liam Millar and Kamil Grabara all left on permanent deals to generate approximately £33m.

Wijnaldum’s departure has left a void in midfield many expected would be filled by a new signing this summer.

Ligue 1 title winner Renato Sanches is one player who has been tipped to make a move after enjoying a stunning resurgence in France.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in toppling PSG in Ligue 1 last season. But amid financial woes familiar to many clubs across Europe, Lille are undergoing something of a fire-sale.

Boubakary Soumare has already departed to Leicester, while starting goalkeeper Mike Maignan left for Milan.

Sanches has been tipped to soon follow, with Liverpool and Arsenal touted as potential suitors.

Now, Sport Witness (citing ‘reliable’ French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter) reaffirm the Reds’ interest.

They explain ‘Sanches could leave for Liverpool this summer’, with Lille reportedly seeking a fee of around ‘€40m-€42m’ (roughly £34m-£37m).

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via the Liverpool Echo) back up claims Sanches could be sold. However, they claim the lower figure of £29.6m would be enough to twist Lille’a arm.

At 23, Sanches would fit the profile of player Liverpool tend to target to a tee. A fee in the range of those cited would not be a bank-breaker, and the player would retain the bulk of his value for several years to come.

Whether the Reds believe Sanches is the right person to succeed Wijnaldum, however, remains to be seen. Youngster Harvey Elliott has impressed in midfield during pre-season. Additionally, Naby Keita also showed signs of finally justifying his £52.75m price tag in the club’s friendlies.

Southampton lurking with Liverpool ‘open’ to sale

Meanwhile, Liverpool are “open to offers” for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton are exploring the possibility of bringing the midfielder back to the club, claims a report.

West Ham have been linked with the former Arsenal man and now another of his former clubs are interested. TalkSPORT report that Saints are trying to re-sign Oxlade-Chamberlain on a loan deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool team-mate Takumi Minamino spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mary’s. The outlet claim Saints have enquired again about Minamino as well as Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Southampton are also close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for striker Armando Broja, 19, on a season’s loan. But they have apparently been given encouragement over a deal to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the club after leaving for Arsenal 10 years ago.

The Sun also report that Saints are keen on the former England man, who Jurgen Klopp has used as a No.9 in pre-season.

